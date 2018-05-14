A YouTube channel called 'Secureteam10' has uploaded a video and that has become the hottest debating point among UFO buffs and alien enthusiasts. As the video showed a tank-like object on the lunar surface, conspiracy theorists have started to claim that there is a secret army base on the moon.

Few conspiracy theorists argued that aliens are secretly living on the moon and they are preparing for a war with humans. Some theorists even claimed that US President Donald Trump has cancelled their upcoming lunar program due to an alien invasion. The video, which went viral on the internet has racked up more than 9,00,000 views since its upload.

The recently uploaded video also disclosed that in the picture, captured by NASA observatory, an army-tank look like object with a big nozzle could be seen on the lunar surface.

"It very well could be just an oddly shaped boulder. But I want you guys to notice the artificial nature of this structure. If you look at an actual tank from a bird's eye view, you'll see the tank and the turret on top, and this exhibits very similar features to the tanks that we see on Earth," said the narrator of the video.

This is not the first time that strange objects were spotted on the lunar surface. A month back, 'Streetcap1', another YouTube channel run by Scottish UFO researcher George Graham released a video which showed an alien spaceship on the moon.

"If you look at the dark area and what's around it, you have a definition that is quite saucer-shaped. It looks like there are windows and the smooth edge of the bottom. You have the aft of the machine," said George Graham in the video.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists blamed the government for covering up the existence of alien life. They even urged authorities to disclose the exact truth behind extraterrestrials.