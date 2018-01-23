President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his 121st birth anniversary.

"He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle," Kovind tweeted.

The Prime Minister, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, tweeted a video dedication for the freedom fighter along with a message.

"The valor of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose makes every Indian proud. We bow to this great personality on his Jayanti (birth anniversary)," he wrote.

Born on January 23, 1897, Bose was a member of the Indian civil services in England before returning to India. He was a key member of the freedom struggle and was affectionately called Netaji.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "We remember Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a patriot, who inspires each of us even today.

"This verse, from the immortal INA (Indian National Army) marching song is as relevant today as it was then: March, March on forward. Singing songs of happiness as you go. This life belongs to our motherland. Lay it down for the motherland."