Singapore president Halimah Yacob has appointed 3 new judicial commissioners of the High Court. On Monday she said that Tan Puay Boon and Mavis Chionh will take over their new role from March 12, while Ang Cheng Hock will take effect on May 14.

Tan and Chionh has appointed for a three-year term and will take their oath on March 16 at the Istana. Ang will be sworn on May 17 and chair as a judicial commissioner for a period of 18 months.

Earlier, Tan has served as a Principal District Judge of the State Courts' civil justice division for almost three years. He was also assigned to the post of Ministry of Law's Legal Aid Bureau director in January 2007. Tan also chaired as ministry's chief information officer from June 2013 to April 2015.

The 62-year-old Tan has about 30 years of work experience in the field of Singapore Legal service. In 1987, for the first time, he stepped into Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) as State Counsel.

Chionh joined the legal service in 1991 and currently working as the AGC's Second Solicitor-General. The University of Oxford graduate, Chionh holds a Masters of Law degree from the National University of Singapore.

The 48-year-old Chionh, became the chief prosecutor in AGC's financial and technology crime division, in 2011. She also handled the position of chief prosecutor in the criminal justice division in 2015. In the same year, she was appointed senior counsel and achieved Public Administration Medal.

Lucien Wong, the Attorney-General said on Monday after the announcement that Chionh was the lead prosecutor in some of the most high profile court cases in Singapore. Wong appreciated her stamina, knowledge and commitment to excellence.

The 47-year-old Ang is currently a partner at law firm Allen & Gledhill. He is a member of farm's litigation and dispute resolution department.

In 2009, when Ang was 38, he became the youngest prosecutor to be appointed senior counsel. Civil and commercial litigation, international arbitration and corporate-related disputes are his practice areas.

Penny Goh, Allen & Gledhill co-chairman and senior partner congratulated Ang for his new appointment through a statement on Monday.