Apple has unending surprises to throw, releasing another set of premium iOS apps on the App Store for free. In this list, IBTimes Singapore puts together a list of 10 paid iOS apps that you can download now free of cost.

Simple Transfer Pro (US$4.99)

Simple Transfer Pro is the easiest way of transferring your photos and videos to/from a computer and other iOS devices wirelessly. It also converts photos to JPEG/HEIC, HEVC videos to H.264 format and Live Photos to videos. No need for cable, iTunes or extra software on your computer.

Get Simple Transfer Pro for iOS from the App Store.

SmileSelfie (US$0.99)

SmileSelfie takes photos only when you smile. It uses sophisticated smile detection algorithms for each detected face. When the app detects your smile, it doesn't take only one photo, it takes up to three photos automatically, with a 1-second interval.

Get SmileSelfie for iOS from the App Store.

NoVu (US$0.99)

The NoVu keyboard is based on the QWERTY keyboard you already know and built for accuracy. The enhanced design has significantly more space between adjacent keys providing a more accurate and attractive way to type. The only keyboard app with over 150 cool fonts to express yourself.

Get NoVu for iOS from the App Store.

To Do List (US$0.99)

The best to-do list app will always be whatever works for you. One reason for the enduring popularity of pen-and-paper-based methods is that they can map perfectly to your individual needs.

Get To Do List for iOS from the App Store.

Wordly! (US$2.99)

Wordly brings the classic word scramble game to iOS devices. It is a simple, fun and addictive puzzle game, in which the objective is to find and trace as many words as possible on a randomly generated board before the clock runs out.

Get Wordly for iOS from the App Store.

Mixface (US$1.99)

Mixface lets you pin five useful widgets to your watch face that rotate through the day. Pick widgets from our gallery and then use Time Travel to cycle through them on your watch face or set them to appear at useful times throughout the day.

Get Mixface for iOS from the App Store.

CalmFace (US$1.99)

CalmFace is a simple but powerful app for your watch face that shows if you are calm or stressed when you glance at your watch. The app integrates with HealthKit to read your heart rate in order to measure how calm you are throughout the day and log your calm time as Mindfulness Minutes in the Health app.

Get CalmFace for iOS from the App Store.

3D Earth (US$3.99)

3D Earth combines weather forecast, clocks, widgets and a beautiful view from the space to our Earth. The unique weather forecast algorithm has access to thousands of weather stations. It allows making a mostly accurate forecast for each location around the world.

Get 3D Earth for iOS from the App Store.

C-Time (US$4.99)

C-Time is the app that helps you see, how much of your valuable time you spend at certain places. Do you ever wonder how much time you spend at work, at your school or in your gym? C-Time works with geofence system and will automatically record your time being in your defined places per day, month and year.

Get C-Time for iOS from the App Store.

eSignLive (US$32.99)

The eSignLive app gives you the power to securely prepare, send and sign documents on the go from your iPhone or iPad.

Get eSignLive for iOS from the App Store.

Enjoy your free iOS apps.