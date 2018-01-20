Apple has unleashed a few iOS apps downloadable for free in an App Store sale for the day. You can get the following apps for your iPhone or iPad without being charged. Be guided, this offer may expire without prior notice.

Activate Your Voice (US$0.99)

Improve your speaking voice with Activate Your Voice, a professional speech warm-up that only takes five minutes. This exercise series strengthens the speaking voice, energises resonance, enhances breath support and invigorates articulation and enunciation.

Braintoss (US$1.99)

Whenever you have a thought that you don't want to lose, speak, snap or scribble it into the Braintoss app and it will be sent to your inbox for later use. Braintoss works with Evernote, Trello, Todoist, Dropbox, Wunderlist and Onenote.

Translate for Safari (US$4.99)

The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app. Add favourite web pages with "Starred" to speak aloud later. The background operation support sustains reading of web pages in the background while using another app.

RadioApp (US$1.99)

Easily tune in to local radio stations and to radio stations from all over the world using a unique analogue-like tuner. It doesn't need an internet connection.

5K Trainer (US$4.99)

5K Trainer has a tonne of success stories of people that got in shape, started living healthier lives, lost weight, and now you can join them. Only 30 minutes at a time, a couple times a week, for 8 weeks and you will be more than prepared for a 5K.

Fontz App (US$3.99)

Fontz App has many text fonts to choose from that you can beautifully design with different colours or photos.

Calc Swift (US$0.99)

CALC is super intelligent, multi-functional scientific calculator that makes doing math look like art. It has a built-in on-screen timer, notification centre widget, custom keyboard, preset functions like date-time and base computations and a limitless combination of colours, fonts, shapes and sizes.

Wonderoom (US$0.99)

Wonderoom is a full-featured, powerful photo editor with a clean interface designed for quick editing. It supports undo/redo, preserves EXIF data while editing, and it auto-saves your current progress, you can safely close the app and continue at any time.

