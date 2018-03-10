Soha Ali Khan's five-month-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is enjoying popularity on social media already. The actress-author says that, like any concerned mother, even she applied kohl on her little one's forehead to ward off the evil eye.

Soha's daughter as well as her nephew Taimur Ali Khan are extremely popular on social networking sites as the paparazzi keep a track of them.

Just a few days ago, Soha had herself uploaded a photograph of Inaaya 'carpooling' with Taimur.

Asked about what she feels about their popularity, Soha told the media: "They are too small now. I don't understand about their fan following but, of course, she is my daughter, so I find her cute. People around me get worried because recently I uploaded a picture of Inaaya on Instagram, but they thought that she will catch the evil eye.

"But she was looking very cute, so it made me do that. But after that, I also felt worried because a lot of people praised her picture and then I applied kohl on her forehead."

She said both the children are "too sweet, young and innocent".

"I feel bad for them because whenever Taimur goes with his parents, the media reaches there to click his photographs. I want to urge media to not use the flash while clicking their pictures," added Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.

Taimur is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. (IANS)