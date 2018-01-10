A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Honduras in the Caribbean Sea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The authorities have issued a tsunami warning for nearby shores.

Xinhua news agency reported that the northern coast of Honduras closest to the quake's epicenter is sparsely populated. There were no reports of any injury or damage due to the earthquake.

According to USGS, tsunami waves were possible on coasts in Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, and Costa Rica.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. It added that possible one-meter-high waves were expected due to the quake.

This latest quake was one of the largest to hit the Caribbean in recorded history. In 2010, a 7.0 earthquake devastated Haiti.