Two explosive devices were reportedly sent to the New York City suburb home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama's office in Washington DC on Wednesday, October 24. The devices were sent via mail, a law enforcement official said.

The device at Clintons' residence was found late on Tuesday, October 23, by a technician, who screens mails for Hillary's office. A similar device was then found at Obama's office in Washington DC early Wednesday morning.

The Secret Service said that the package, sent to Obama, was intercepted in Washington DC before it could be delivered.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the agency said in a statement. adding that Clintons and Obama were safe.

"The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them," the Secret Service added.

The representatives of Obama or the Clintons are yet to speak of the incidents.

Meanwhile, the threats come just a day after a similar package was sent to George Soros, the philanthropist who is often targeted by far-right groups. The explosive device sent to Soros was found in the mailbox of his Bedford home in New York. Now, the Secret Service believes that the same person could be the one to send the device to the Clintons' residence as well, reported the Washington Post.

Meanwhile president Donald Trump has reportedly been briefed of the incidents and the White House has issued a statement condemning the threat.

"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

Another Package Intercepted In Maryland

Two law enforcement officers told CNN that a suspicious package was intercepted at a Congressional mail facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland. The police bomb squad is now at the spot.

Suspicious Device Sent To Andrew Cuomo

New York's Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo has said that a suspicious package was also sent to his office in Manhattan. "A device has been sent to my office in Manhattan," Cuomo said at a news conference, according to the Agence France-Presse. "The device sent to my office has been identified and is being handled as we speak," he said, adding that he wouldn't be surprised if more such packages were found.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Office Evacuated

The office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida was also evacuated after it was found that a suspicious package had been mailed to her as well. Firefighter and the bomb squad were present at the scene.

San Diego Union-Tribune, Kamala Harris' Office Evacuated

In the latest update, the building that houses Democratic Senator Kamala Harris' office and the office of the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper was also evacuated. The employees of the offices evacuated the building on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found outside the building.

The police received a call about a suspicious package around 8 am, Billy Hernandez, spokesman for the San Diego Police Department, told the Los Angeles Times, but said that he had no information on the evacuations. However, immigration reporter Kate Morrissey tweeted that the police had asked the employees to leave the building.

Streets around the office have been cordoned off.

CNN Newsroom Evacuated

In yet another update, the Time Warner Centre in New York that hosts the CNN office has been evacuated after reports of a suspicious package being found in the premises.

The New York Police Department is now at the premises and investigating the package. The Time Warner Center is at the Columbus Circle in Manhattan near the Central Park and the area has been cordoned off.

Suspicious Package Sent To White House Intercepted?

CNN had earlier reported, quoting a law enforcement official, that a pipe bomb sent to the White House was also intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC. After the report, Donald Trump Jr tweeted about the incident and condemned it.

However, Reuters later reported that there was no suspicious package addressed to the White House.