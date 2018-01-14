At least eight persons have been killed and over 50 injured in a fire that broke out at a two-story building in Portugal, the media reported.

The fire broke out on Saturday night in a building in Vila Nova da Rainha, 250 km from Lisbon, after a heating-boiler exploded, Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Civil Protection Authority sent 148 firefighters and 67 vehicles to the scene and the blaze was contained within an hour.

Some of the injured, suffering from serious burns, were taken to hospitals by rescue helicopters.

However, fire incidents are not rare in the country, as the Portuguese Club of Hartford witnessed the same kind of incident in December 2017, including a wildlife fire incident, took almost 27 people's lives in last October. Later, the Portuguese authority said that 2017 was Portugal's "worst day of the year" for fires.