The entire Malaysian country was sent to a state of shock when a 44-year-old drug dealer and loan shark was brutally murdered at the Johor Baru petrol station. Earlier, many reports claimed that the murder was the result of a triad war, but now Police officials have revealed that the killing was not due to a war, but it was an isolated incident involving drug debts and narcotics.

Underworld link debunked. drug deals on

Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd, the director of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department said that the murder was sparked by a drug debt, and it has no connections with underworld rivalry. The Police officer added that the victim did not have any underworld connections to prove the triad war link.

"The motive for the murder was established based on questioning of a couple who were earlier arrested in Penang, which was the first arrest by police in connection with the case," said Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad, The Malay Mail Online reports.

The underworld connection behind the murder was initially sparked when Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the killing is connected with triad wars between criminal gangs in the country.

During the press conference, Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd also thanked the Singapore Police for taking quick actions to nab the culprits who had fled to the island republic soon after committing the murder.

Interrogations going on

As of now, police have arrested 14 suspects associated with this case. According to reports, the arrested people comprising of ten men and four women aged between 16 to 26 are now undergoing questioning.

Police have also taken the statement from the victim's Vietnamese wife.

Concluding the press conference, the Police also expressed the hope to solve the mysteries surrounding the case soon.