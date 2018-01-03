The Malaysian Police have revealed that they have identified the prime suspect in the Johor Baru petrol station murder case. On January 3, the Police said that the suspect is among the three people who are now under police custody.

As of now, police have arrested 14 people in association with the case. After initial interrogation, 11 of them were released, while three are still in custody. During the investigation, the police also took a statement from the victim's Vietnamese wife.

According to Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd, a man who is in his early twenties is the prime suspect in this murder case, and he is one among the final three people who are now in police custody. The police said that the knife used for stabbing the victim is yet to be found. The investigation officers speculate that the convict has disposed of the knife along the road to Desaru in Kota Tinggi.

A murder which shook entire Malaysia

Investigation officers believe that the murder is an isolated incident involving drug debts and narcotics. As per the Malaysian Police, the victim has some unpaid debts which he owes to the assailants. Earlier, many Malaysian media houses reported that the murder was associated with a triad war, but police have ruled out this possibility.

Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd added that the police will submit the investigation papers on the murder and the robbery cases to the public prosecutor's office soon.

The murder happened on December 17, 2017, at the JB petrol station when the 44-year-old alleged drug dealer was murdered by a team of assailants. The victim died on the spot after the killers intentionally drove a BMW car over him multiple times. The video of the incident soon went viral, and it even became a point of debate in global media.