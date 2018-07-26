Singapore police were alerted to a slashing incident that took place in Serangoon Road on Wednesday afternoon, July 25 and arrested seven male individuals for their involvement in this case that injured a 27-year-old man.

As per the police officials, all those arrested suspects are aged between 17 and 28. Police also stated that these men were arrested after they allegedly carried out an attack using a knife and sowed at the bus stop in the front of Broadway Hotel. Later, police arrested them in the vicinity of Corporation Road in Jurong and Block 26 Sin Ming Industrial Estate.

Officers mentioned that after committing the crime all of them escaped from the scene by a rental car and left the Singaporean victim on the spot in injured condition. The victim was found lying in the left lane of the Serangoon Road.

Police came to know about the case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous means at around 2.30 pm. When they reached the location they immediately took the unnamed victim to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng. The man has suffered from serious injuries as well as wounds on the back of his head, arms and legs. But, the medical team confirmed that his life is out of danger now.

As reported, some local residents, who were present during the incident said that they have seen the man while lying on road and there were lots of blood around him. They also mentioned that next to him they also saw a knife, which IBTimes Singapore believes as the weapon that was used to hurt the man.

Reports also stated that while someone took a medical kit as soon as they saw that man, there were others, who had medical knowledge and helped the victim until the arrival of the ambulance. The police investigation is going on and they have cordoned off the incident area.

However, as per the Penal Code section 327, if any person voluntarily causes hurt for the purpose of extorting from the sufferer, or from any person interested in the sufferer, any property or valuable security, or of constraining the sufferer, or any person interested in such sufferer, to do anything which is illegal or which may facilitate the commission of an offence, the the convicts will face a jail term which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine or to caning.