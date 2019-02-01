With temperatures in parts of the United States plummeting to -40 degrees Celsius this winter, the fear of frostbite and hypothermia has risen. Many say that the mid-western region of the US is colder than the South Pole.

What is a polar vortex?

The polar vortex is said to be a stream of air in the stratosphere the blows over the North Pole and has spilled southwards due to disruptions in its current.

The disturbances in the weather are due to warm air entering the atmosphere over the Arctic thus increasing the temperature by 10 degrees. Due to the warm weather in the region, the cold weather is affecting the neighbouring areas.

How are netizens making most use of the Polar Vortex?

The polar vortex, however, has given netizens an opportunity to take to social media and show how they "chill" during the cold weather. Weather experts have warned people to stay inside during the cold wave but many have braved the biting chills to amuse themselves, people around them and twitterati.

This poor man's toilet was unfortunately frozen

Some make snow out of boiling hot water