Entering the new year means another new loading screen for the hit mobile game "Pokemon GO."

While the loading screen seemingly looks like a normal one with Eevee, Pikachu, Electivire and Lucario in the foreground, eagle-eyed players spotted three more Pokemon.

The former two Pokemon are referencing the Switch games "Pokémon: Let's GO Eevee!" and "Pokémon: Let's GO Pikachu!" On the other hand, the latter two are the two Pokemon combatants featured in last month's loading screen.

However, when you look closely, you'll spot Swinub, Spoink and Grumpig—three pig-type pokemon.

This might mean two things: another Lunar New Year event or the release of a new batch of 4th generation Pokemon. They could even be teasing both.

Last Lunar New Year event, Pokemon GO increased the spawns of dog Pokemon Poochyena, Growlithe, Snubbull, Eevee and Electrike and awarded bonus Stardust to trainers who caught them. To sweeten the pot, a shiny Poochyena was even made available. A pig-themed event is surely up their alley.

However, a Gen-4 pig Pokemon seems to be missing: Swinub's secondary evolution Mamoswine. The mammoth-pig hybrid is still nowhere to be seen from the recent batches. It's also likely that this Pokemon's release is going to coincide with the event.

A new batch of shiny Pokemon are likely as well if this year's event will be similar to last year's.

Pokemon GO's last major patch added player-vs-player battles in the game. Players were greeted with a related loading screen. Trainers can also practice with their respective team leaders to make sure you get the feel of the mechanics right.

PVP battles also present a whole set of different mechanics from your typical gym battles. One mechanic, for example, is the Shield button to protect your Pokemon from two attacks.

Moves are also different in PVP combat. You can only build up energy for your charge moves if you use quick moves instead of just getting hit like in gym battles.

Aside from this, user interface changes and other audiovisual tweaks were added to the game.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.