Xiaomi has it going great with its new Poco-series. In fact, the Poco F1's popularity motivated the maker to launch a "new Poco," which was basically the Poco F1 Armoured Edition complete with DuPont Kevlar back in 6GB+128GB configuration. But some fans had expected the company to launch Poco F2 instead, even though it seemed a bit too early.

While those who were hoping to see the Poco F2 instead of the Poco F1 Armoured Edition in lower configuration, there might be some good news coming your way. In what is seen as the first legitimate leak, Poco F2 made a stop at Geekbench benchmarking site, revealing some key features.

The Geekbench listing clearly mentioned Xiaomi POCO F2, which is going to be the successor to the popular Poco F1. But it doesn't strike quite an appeal and fans might be in for disappointment if the leaked specs are what the Poco F2 will offer in the end.

According to the listing, the Poco F2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset paired with 6GB RAM. Both these features have been picked up from the current Poco F1 and there's little doubt that the successor will command authority over an upgrade. Moreover, we compared the Geekbench scores of Poco F2 with the Poco F1 and found a minimal difference.

In addition, Poco F2 listing on Geekbench confirms that it will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box – another feature that we've seen in the current Poco flagship. Since we haven't looked at the complete picture here and Poco might have some surprise upgrades here and there, the fact that it is settling for Snapdragon 845 and not Snapdragon 855 for a 2019 flagship is rather disappointing.

One possibility is that the leaked specs of the Poco F2 on Geekbench are in reference to an entry-level model and there could be other variants with higher configuration to attract power users next year. But that's just a hunch right now and there's no way to corroborate it with evidence.

There's no immediate reason to be let down by Poco. Xiaomi had launched the PocoF1 in August last year, giving ample time for the Poco F2's arrival considering it will follow annual upgrade cycle. In the meantime, we can expect to learn more about the Poco F2 through credible leaks, which we are hoping will restore faith in the brand's disruptive approach to win over premium buyers.