OnePlus 6-rival Poco F1 registered a blockbuster sale with sales worth Rs 200 crore last week and the second sale on September 5 appeared to be a huge hit as well. Those who managed to get their hands on the Poco F1 are now being treated with a new software update that is extremely important to have an uninterrupted user experience.

While testing the Poco F1 during our camera reviews, we experienced issues launching the camera app itself. But it looks like Xiaomi has identified the problem early and decided to patch it before users start complaining. While the unprompted initiative is welcoming, Xiaomi still hasn't shared an update on whether it plans to support HD video playback on Netflix and Amazon streaming services.

As we wait to hear from Xiaomi on Widevine L1 DRM support in the Poco F1, Xiaomi has rolled out the latest MIUI stable update to fix several bugs. As mentioned before, Poco F1 update has optimised camera's launching process along with image processing. We're hoping the issue we experienced with the Poco F1's camera is addressed in this update.

Moving on, the software update comes with new AOSP navigation buttons and fixes issues with recording using dual mic and bugs keeping certain apps from launching. Overall, this new update is more of an optimisation and bug crusher, which is essential to have a seamless user experience.

Some early bugs in the device are expected, but fixing them before users start experiencing major problems is the key to successful products. Seeing how popular Poco F1 is among Indian consumers, we can expect even the smallest issues to get noticed and widely reported. Xiaomi must remain vigilant of such bugs and maintain an over watch on how to squash them in due time.