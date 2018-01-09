Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) on Tuesday revealed the solid sales performance of the PlayStation 4 during the holiday season of 2017, shipping 5.9 million units worldwide. The news came out amid the announcement of Nintendo that the Switch console is now the fastest selling home video game system of all time in the US.

About 5.9 million PlayStation 4 units were sold globally in retail stores from November 19 to December 31, 2017, billowing the overall sales of the current generation console to 73.6 million as of the last New Year's Eve. On the other hand, more than 55.9 million PlayStation games were sold in retail stores and through digital downloads around the same time.

PlayStation Network recorded a robust growth as the PlayStation Plus subscribers surpassed 31.5 million. The PlayStation Store also experienced record-breaking monthly content sales in December 2017.

Sony comes unperturbed by Nintendo for selling a record 4.8 million units of Switch in 10 months, beating the Japanese console behemoth's own Wii system.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our community and our partners for helping us achieve such phenomenal milestones. We promise our unwavering commitment to bring more amazing experiences to our fans, including exclusive games and innovative network services, as PS4 continues to flourish as the best place to play," says John Kodera, president and chief executive of SIE, in a statement.

The PlayStation 4 is currently available in 127 countries worldwide.