While talking about the on-going Platinium Dogs Club case, the Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam noted on his Facebook post on Saturday that after many pet owners filled report against the boarding facility, the officials from Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and the police are investigating the case very actively.

As per the Facebook post, he said, "Singaporeans can rest assured: there will be thorough investigations and there will be due process. Anyone who has engaged in illegal acts will face the consequences."

He also stated that police are investigating the allegations that some activists had acted wrongly and interfered in the investigation process.

On December 29, the pet boarding service run by Platinium Dogs Club in a Bukit Panjang was raided by the officials from AVA, the police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) after authority received complaints from the pet owners stating that their pets were allegedly mistreated in its care. Later, AVA took the temporary custody of 18 pets, whom they found inside the boarding centre.

On Wednesday evening, January 2, several angry pet owners gathered in front of the pet care centre to question a woman, who understood to be the owner of the service about a 7-1/2-year-old missing Shetland Sheepdog, named Prince. The leader of this group, Mao, is the owner of the missing dog.

After the arrival of the police, the group was asked to move away from the gate of the boarding service. As per the eyewitnesses, a male companion of the owner allegedly knocked into a 40-year-old man with their car while leaving the place.

However, police said that the male drive and the group of seven women and four men were assisting the investigation process.