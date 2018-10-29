BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore, presented by SC Global has finished on Sunday, October 28 after two amazing women's tennis battles. While the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina clinched her first WTA Finals women's singles title after defeating one of the strongest competitors of this tournament Sloane Stephens, in women's doubles final match No.2 seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic beat top-seeded Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova to claim 2018 WTA Finals title.

They encouraged all the players, who were playing at the year-ending tennis battle in Singapore. Even though the big sharks were out of the tournament, the crowed at the centre court was outstanding and enjoyed both the matches.

Here IBTimes Singapore has compiled few images and videos from the final day.