The country with about 5,800,115 population has celebrated its National Day on August 9, 2018, in commemoration of Singapore's independence from Malaysia in the year 1965. The fireworks, the gun salute and national day parade along Marina Bay were the main attraction of this festive day.

Thousands of people from the entire country, children, adults and old citizens came to celebrate the nation's 53rd year of independence while wearing red and white cloths. Here IBTimes Singapore compiles a few pictures from the celebration day.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also shared some photos as well as the video of his National Day speech on his Twitter account.