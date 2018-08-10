The country with about 5,800,115 population has celebrated its National Day on August 9, 2018, in commemoration of Singapore's independence from Malaysia in the year 1965. The fireworks, the gun salute and national day parade along Marina Bay were the main attraction of this festive day.

Thousands of people from the entire country, children, adults and old citizens came to celebrate the nation's 53rd year of independence while wearing red and white cloths. Here IBTimes Singapore compiles a few pictures from the celebration day.

Fireworks explode at the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Performers run on stage at the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Navy guard of honour contingent marches during the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su REUTERS/Edgar Su
Howitzer is fired during a 21-gun salute at the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives for the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018 REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's President Halimah Yacob inspects the guard of honour at the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15 aircraft performs a flypast at the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Navy combat divers perform at the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A spectator waits for the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Singapore Armed Forces Red Lions parachute team member performs at the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore Navy combat divers prepare for water landing at the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A spectator waits for the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Singapore Navy combat diver performs a water parachute landing at the National Day parade along Marina Bay in Singapore August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also shared some photos as well as the video of his National Day speech on his Twitter account.