In pictures: Best moments of the Brit Awards 2018
By
Bikash Rai
February 23, 2018 20:15 +08
A performer takes part in Kendrick Lamar performance
Reuters
Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton perform.
Reuters
Dua Lipa performs
Reuters
Rag N Bone Man accepts the award for British Single.
Reuters
Liam Gallagher performs.
Reuters
Foo Fighters perform.
Reuters
Rita Ora performs.
Reuters
Stormzy performs.
Reuters
Justin Timberlake performs.
Reuters
Stormzy accepts the award for best British Male Artist
Reuters
Reuters
Sam Smith performs
Reuters
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for international solo male artist at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena.
Reuters
Ed Sheeran performs.
Reuters
