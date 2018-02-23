International Business Times, Singapore Edition
In pictures: Best collections from London Fashion Week 2018
Bikash Rai
February 23, 2018 19:02 +08
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, and royal dressmaker Angela Kelly as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.
Reuters
Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks before presenting Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.
Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech before presenting the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Richard Quinn after his show at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.
Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II presents the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Richard Quinn after his show at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018
Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends the Richard Quinn show at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.
Reuters
Reuters
Model Adwoa Aboah displays a creation during the Richard Quinn show at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.
Reuters
London, United KingdomModels display creations during the Richard Quinn show at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.
Reuters
Models displays creations during the Shrimps presentation at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A model displays a creation during the Teatum Jones show at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A model displays a creation during the Eudon Choi show at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.
Reuters
Reuters
