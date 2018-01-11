Southern California flooding
Firefighters walk past a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles, California Reuters

Heavy rains have resulted in flooding and mudslide in Southern California that has left at least 13 people dead, an official has confirmed as per IANS reports.

More than 150 people have been rushed to hospital due to "storm-related injuries" out of which four of them are in critical condition. Heavy rain run-off caused mudflow in the community of Montecito, where some homes were knocked from their foundations.

Montecito residents include actor Rob Lowe and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres. Oprah Winfrey also owns a proprty, which is reportedly worth $90m. The death toll after the later natural disaster is expected to rise as there were orders in place for around 30,000 residents to be evacuated.

Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles, California Reuters
Traffic is diverted on Foothill Road as workers place K-rail barricades along burn areas during a winter rain storm in Ventura, California Reuters
Property burned to the ground in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura, California Reuters
Traffic is at a standstill on the 101 Freeway which was closed between Ventura and Santa Barbara during a winter rain storm in Ventura, California. Reuters
(With inputs from IANS)