Heavy rains have resulted in flooding and mudslide in Southern California that has left at least 13 people dead, an official has confirmed as per IANS reports.

More than 150 people have been rushed to hospital due to "storm-related injuries" out of which four of them are in critical condition. Heavy rain run-off caused mudflow in the community of Montecito, where some homes were knocked from their foundations.

Montecito residents include actor Rob Lowe and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres. Oprah Winfrey also owns a proprty, which is reportedly worth $90m. The death toll after the later natural disaster is expected to rise as there were orders in place for around 30,000 residents to be evacuated.

(With inputs from IANS)