Michio Kaku, the theoretical physicist, who has studied the strong force, the weak force, gravity and electromagnetism has claimed that humans will make contact with Extra-terrestrial (ET) entities in the 21st century. He also believes that people should not worry about the interaction but the robots and the technology.

Kaku hosted a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Thursday, February 21, where he asked questions to the users about artificial intelligence and extraterrestrial life.

During the session, Kaku said that this is the century when humans will interact with alien civilization by listening in on their radio communications. He quickly added that they will treat us the way we treat forest animals.

The curiosity about the extraterrestrial (ET) is never ending topic until people get to know the real truth behind their existence. So, when Kaku was talking about the possibilities of alien life and the chances to make contact with humans, the audience was excited to know more about the topic.

The 71-year-old Kaku said that even though the interaction may include radio communication, the conversational part will be difficult, as they might be living somewhere tens of light years away.

"So in the meantime, we must decipher their language to understand their level of technology," he further added.

According to Kaku, if the aliens do exist, then they must have a peaceful nature because for thousands of years they have had to resolve sectarian, fundamentalist, [and] nationalist" dilemmas. But on the other hand, he mentioned that there is a possibility that aliens will not behave peacefully.

"They still might be dangerous if they simply don't care about us and we get in the way. In War of the Worlds, the aliens did not hate us. We were simply in the way. But for the most part, I think they will be peaceful, but view us like we view forest animals," he concluded.

Kaku may be contradicting what the MIT radio astronomer, John A. Ball, has proposed recently known as the "Zoo Theory" which stated that aliens are avoiding to make contact with us because they don't want to interfere in our daily activities and want to monitor us like a zookeeper of a cosmic 'zoo'.

However, Kaku claims that the new generation robots are more harmful to humans than outer space creatures. He believes that in distant future, there will be a time when to control robots, scientists will implant a chip inside their brain to suppress their violent impulse.

While supporting this comment, earlier Tesla's Chief Executive Musk had called artificial intelligence the biggest threat to humanity and proposed control measures. Even the 76-year-old scientist Stephen Hawking has warned that humans must know how to control computers as AI is associated with incredible risks.