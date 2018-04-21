Brian Cox, who serves as the professor of particle physics in the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Manchester has claimed that the existence of alien life forms on Mars is true. The physicist made these remarks during a BBC Radio program, and his space theory astonished the radio presenter Greg James.

"We have some new missions going to Mars called ExoMars which the UK are involved in. It is searching for signs of life below the surface of Mars. So there is certainly no doubt that there are Martians," Cox told BBC Radio 1.

ExoMars is the joint venture of European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and this groundbreaking project aims to figure out whether there is, or there has ever been life on Mars.

During the talk, Brian Cox even hinted that we, humans could be Martians who could have reached the earth on meteorites and other space bodies.

"There is one theory that we could be Martians because it is possible that life began on Mars over four billion years ago. It came to the Earth on meteorites so not in spaceships or anything, but on meteorites that got knocked off Mars. There are bits of Mars that land on Earth and the life got delivered to Earth and therefore, we are Martians. It is not the most likely theory but it is a possibility that people discuss," told Cox, Express UK reports.

The ExoMars mission will be launched in 2020, and the main aim of this mission is to search for ancient biosignatures of Martian life.

It should be also noted that NASA along with private space agencies like Space X is planning to get the first humans to Mars in between 2030 and 2040. Space X founder Elon Musk has even said that a democratic government will be formed on Mars if humans succeed in colonizing the Red Planet.