Following the Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte's order to end the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country, the police have declared a "no new year's break" so that they can work double time at eradicating illegal drugs even on New Year's Day.

The New Year's campaign against illegal narcotics paid off when police enforcers of the Quezon City Drug Enforcement Unit spearheaded a buy-bust operation and seized an estimated USD 20 thousand dollars worth illegal drugs in Timog Avenue in Quezon City at 7:30 in the morning.

Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar, Chief of the Quezon City Police, reported that they confiscated a plastic sachet full of cocaine that weighed around 30 grams with a market value of USD 6,000. They also seized 200 pieces of ecstasy pill with market value of USD 10,000 and four bottles of liquid ecstasy with street value of USD 4,000.

Among those arrested in the buy-bust operation were Michael Franz Karag, Nina Recio, Sarah Sibayan, and Dianne Strella. A marked money worth USD 2,000 was also used in the buy-bust.

The police are now interrogating the drug suspects to pinpoint the supplier of the raw materials. They are also preparing to file a case of illegal possession and sale of drugs against the suspects.

When Rodrigo won the election and became the president, he promised to put an end to the drug menace in the country. He also warned that there will be bloodshed once he begins his anti-drug campaign. Till now, his drug-campaign has claimed the lives of at least 3,000 drugs suspects in the country.

While human rights group, criticized Duterte for his anti-drug campaign, the Filipino leader lambasted these western countries for meddling in the internal affairs of the Philippines. Also, in spite of the criticism, Duterte's popularity and performance rating continue to rise in recent polls.