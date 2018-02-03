Mount Mayon, the most active volcano in the Philippines has started exhibiting signs of an imminent eruption, as it spewed fountains of lava and massive ash plumes on Monday night and even on Tuesday morning.
According to latest updates, more than 27,000 people have been evacuated after Mount Mayon exhibited elevated seismic unrest, and summit explosions followed by the spread of lava and ash.
Check out all images of the volcanic eruption of Mount Mayon:
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Albay, PhilippinesLava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city.
A fishing boat sails as Mayon volcano erupts in Albay Province, the Philippines, Jan. 25, 2018. More than 70,000 people have left the immediate danger zone around the erupting Mayon volcano in the Philippines, but still many villagers, mostly males, refuse to leave their homes to protect their farm and farm animals. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali/IANS)
Huge plumes of smoke are seen as Mayon volcano erupts in Albay Province, the Philippines, Jan. 25, 2018. More than 70,000 people have left the immediate danger zone around the erupting Mayon volcano in the Philippines, but still many villagers, mostly males, refuse to leave their homes to protect their farm and farm animals. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali/IANS)
ALBAY (THE PHILIPPINES), Jan. 23, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Ash plumes rise from the crater of Mayon volcano in Albay Province, the Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. The Philippine authorities raised the alert level for the Mayon volcano from level three to level four on Monday, meaning that a "hazardous eruption is imminent." (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali/IANS)
ALBAY (THE PHILIPPINES), Jan. 23, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Ash plumes rise from the crater of Mayon volcano in Albay Province, the Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. The Philippine authorities raised the alert level for the Mayon volcano from level three to level four on Monday, meaning that a "hazardous eruption is imminent." (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali/IANS)
ALBAY PROVINCE(PHILIPPINES), Jan. 15, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Glowing lava is seen as it flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano in Albay Province, the Philippines, Jan. 15, 2018. More than 12,000 people from a danger zone around Mayon volcano have been evacuated due to the volcano has been ejecting ash into the air since Saturday, Philippine authorities said on Monday. (Xinhua/Stringer) (zcc/IANS)
ALBAY, Jan. 24, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Residents cook food as they take refuge in an evacuation center in Albay Province, the Philippines, Jan. 24, 2018. Mount Mayon volcano in the Philippines continued to spew lava and huge plumes of smoke on Tuesday as authorities warned of a huge and violent eruption within days. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali/IANS)
Displaced Filipinos sleep in the room of the evacuation center after Mount Mayon volcano flows lava fountains and ash flumes in Legazpi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Albay, Philippines visitors take pictures of volcanic ash spewing out of a crater of Mount Mayon volcano during an eruption in Camalig.
Residents push a motorcycle across a river mixed with lahar from Mount Mayon volcano in Daraga. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
