Mount Mayon, the most active volcano in the Philippines has started exhibiting signs of an imminent eruption, as it spewed fountains of lava and massive ash plumes on Monday night and even on Tuesday morning.

According to latest updates, more than 27,000 people have been evacuated after Mount Mayon exhibited elevated seismic unrest, and summit explosions followed by the spread of lava and ash.

Check out all images of the volcanic eruption of Mount Mayon: