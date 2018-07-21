The mysterious land of Egypt is blessed with the lifesaving Nile river and several archaeological materials. Last week when some workers at a construction site in Alexandria accidentally discovered a 2000-year-old black sarcophagus, the Egyptian archaeologist started their research on it and finally opened the cover of that coffin-like box.

As per Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, the archaeologists, who conducted the research on that mysterious sarcophagus, found three skeletons and foul-smelling sludge. The tomb, which weighed 27 tons, showed that it was covered with sewage that leaked through the grove in that area.

The ministry posted pictures after unveiling the sarcophagus on Facebook and wrote that Dr Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, directed the head of a scientific archaeological commission to the city of Alexandria to open the sarcophagus.

As per BBC reports, Dr Waziri said they found the bones of three people that indicates a family burial but, the mummies inside the 10 feet long and almost 6.5 feet high sarcophagus was not in a good condition, as only bones of those dead ancient people are reaming.

This recently discovered sarcophagus is considered as the largest of its kind ever found intact. The archaeologists claimed that this tomb belongs to the early Ptolemaic period that began in 323 BC when the Alexander the Great has already died.

The researchers also believe that there is a possibility that these three skeletons represent ancient soldiers, as their finding showed sign of an injury by an arrow on one of their skulls.

It is important to state that the stories related to the phenomena of Pharaoh's curse emerged in 1922 when two researchers, Howard Carter and his patron Lord Carnarvon started to explore the tomb of the 18th-Dynasty boy king Tutankhamun. During that time, people started to claim that those, who disturbs the mummy of an Ancient Egyptian person, especially a Pharaoh, will be liable to face the curse.

Since then, several stories told by Egyptians related to the Pharaoh's tomb and its curse. During the recent finding, before the revelation of this mysterious sarcophagus, many people have thought and warned about the possibility of such a curse. But, Dr Waziri later stated that when the tomb was opened tomb, the thought that came with a huge relief was "thank God, the world has not fallen into darkness."

He also mentioned that he was the first one to look inside the huge sarcophagus and after few moments felt a relief to see nothing had happened to him.

However, this ancient finding is now its way to the Alexandria National Museum, where it will be restored and later several other examinations will also take place to unveil more details about the recovered ancient human bones.