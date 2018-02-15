Singer Peter Andre has joked about the 16-year age gap between him and his wife Emily.

The "Mysterious Girl" hitmaker couldn't believe it when Emily, 28, said she didn't know what he was talking about when he made a reference to the cartoon character Yogi Bear, who first appeared in "The Huckleberry Hound Show" in 1958, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple appeared on the show "Lorraine" during a cooking segment when Andre pointed out that his pancake mix bore a passing resemblance to the popular animated bear.

However, Emily didn't quite get what he meant, and Andre joked: "Oh my gosh, that is the only time I notice the age difference. That and the fact I look older than you! That's about it."

While the couple seem like they're able to joke about the age gap now, Emily said that she often finds it difficult to cope when people criticise their relationship.

Source: IANS