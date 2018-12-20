Pete Davidson's split from former fiancée Ariana Grande has been particularly hard on the 'Saturday Night Live' star. He recently posted a disturbing message that had many worried him including Grande. On December 15, Davidson took to Instagram to share that he didn't want to be on the Earth anymore before quickly deleting his account.

However, a source close to Pete has now revealed the reason behind his actions. The insider spoke to Hollywood Life, "Pete feels it was in his own best interest for him to delete all of his social media at this point. He was fed up with dealing with all of the online bullies and trolls, and just wanted to cut out all the negativity from his life. Pete has always been very open about his struggles with mental health and thought showing his vulnerability would have helped spread awareness."

Pete, who has expressed an earnest desire to help those going through similar mental issues, seems to have reached his limit when it comes to bullying. "Pete finally hit his limit when he posted the message about not wanting to be on this earth anymore, and people responded with horrible, cruel comments, almost encouraging him to take his own life," the source continued.

"Pete didn't want to deal with all the hate and decided to cut it completely out of his life."

Yet another source revealed to Hollywood Life that Davidson is looking for some time off. "And with SNL taking a little hiatus he is going to make sure he focuses on himself and what he needs to do to better himself. He appreciates all the love being shown but he also has to work on it himself. The SNL break couldn't have come at a better time because it is an uphill battle to battle his demons but he now has the chance to get them figured out full force."

After his disturbing message, Ariana reached out to Davidson to check on him; however, he reportedly ordered his security not to let her see him while filming Saturday Night Live, per TMZ. "Pete didn't want to see Ariana because he knew it was going to bring back so many emotions that he didn't want to deal with," a source close to Pete exclusively tells Hollywood Life.

After Ariana broke off her engagement with Pete this October, the source said that "he still has lots of feelings for Ariana...he wanted to just be at work and be involved in that and not have anything else disrupt his day."