Leslie Kean, the investigative journalist who shed light on Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) has now claimed that the secret project is still running. As per Kean, the investigation on unidentified flying objects is being continued by Pentagon, despite their previous statement which claimed that the program was ended in 2012.

"It's completely rational to be interested and to try to figure out what's going on with this. We know that this program existed, it still exists, and it investigated military cases and very significant cases of pilot encounter with these objects," Leslie Kean told Wtop.

Kean made it clear that all the unidentified flying objects which we see in the sky are not necessarily from an alien world. However, Kean confirmed that the UFO which was spotted by US Navy officials in 2004 might have come from outer space. She added that none of the modern aircraft on earth could fly in such a way like that object did when it was tracked by a US Navy jet.

"These objects in this one incident in 2004 were actually observed coming in from outer space. They came in and then they went out, up into the sky. So whatever that means, that's what happened. They were also seen able to move very, very, very fast from one space to another. Way faster than any airplane could do," added Kean.

It was in December 2017 that Leslie Kean co-authored an investigative report in New York Times which opened up the details of Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. The report revealed that the US Government had spent a whopping $22 million for this project.

As per the report, the project was largely funded at the request of Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who was the Senate majority leader in 2007. The secret program was headed by Luis Elizondo, a US military officer.

As the report grabbed the eyeballs of the readers, Pentagon acknowledged that it conducted a secret UFO program before it was wrapped up in early 2012.