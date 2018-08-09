World Cup-winning French midfielder Paul Pogba has told Manchester United that he wouldn't stay at Old Trafford unless he gets a mammoth new long-term contract.

The 25-year-old has demanded a pay hike that would put his wages on par with fellow teammate Alexis Sanchez's weekly salary of £ 380,000. Pogba current earns exactly £ 200,000 less than the Chilean superstar, according to The Sun.

Pogba, who scored in France's World Cup final win over Croatia in Moscow last month, has a deal that runs till 2021. However, he had told his teammates and dropped a text to club's chief executive, Ed Woodward about his willingness to leave the club and move to Barcelona.

The ultimatum comes after United rejected a bid from the La Liga giants. Barcelona had reportedly offered £45m plus Everton-target Yerry Mina and Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes for the Frenchman, who joined United from Juventus for a fee of £89 million in 2016.

Pogba joined Manchester United's training session earlier this week following an extended post World Cup break. Super agent Mino Raiola was reportedly in Manchester on Monday to engineer a move out for the midfielder. However, he had refused to open up about the ongoing situation at Old Trafford.

The Sun also reported that Pogba escaped the shutterbugs in a chauffeur-driven car when he arrived for training on Tuesday.

Pogba not happy with Mourinho's comments during US tour?

Meanwhile, Woodward is reportedly keen on keeping their star midfielder at the club as finding a suitable replacement before the end of the summer transfer window (closes on August 9) seems impossible.

Pogba's eagerness to leave United has been motivated by his fractious relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, who had dropped him on quite a few occasions last year.

Mourinho's comments about Pogba's performances at the World Cup has also not gone down well with the World Cup-winner. The Portuguese tactician had told the media during the United States tour last week that the midfielder was able to come up with top performances only because he had a closed environment, devoid of outside matters such as commercial contracts, according to the AFP.

Mourinho has already expressed unhappiness at United's performance at the summer window and hinted at a "difficult season" if the Premier League giants don't strengthen their squad before the deadline day.

While rivals Liverpool have splashed the cash in the summer window, United have made three signings — Brazil's Fred, defender Diogo Dalot from Portugal and a 35-year-old goalkeeper in Lee Grant.