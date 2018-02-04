Lee Min Ho is one of the biggest stars South Korean Entertainment has ever produced. He is not only admired by South Koreans but has a huge fan following in China, Japan, US and other countries.

The 30-year-old star has won many hearts through his roles in hit dramas like "The Heirs", "City Hunter", "Legend of the Blue Sea" and more, although he made his breakthrough in the high school romance "Boys Over Flowers".

Lee Min Ho plays a stuck-up rich boy who falls madly in love with a commoner in the drama. The character has touched the audience's hearts deeply making them fall in love with the heartthrob.

However, Lee Min Ho has been staying a quiet life recently working as a social-welfare official after being enlisted for military service.

Due to his health injuries, from two accidents in 20016 and 2011, the actor has been asked to serve as a social welfare worker instead of mandatory military service.

Recently Lee Min Ho made a public appearance with his official fan club Minoz to celebrate the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic festival.

The actor and his fan club made a generous donation of 1 tonne of rice to a children welfare organisation to celebrate the winter festival.

Fans love him not only for his looks and talent but his warm heart makes him all the more irresistible.

However, when it comes to his love life, the actor is quite a play boy and has dated some of the top 'Hallyu' goddesses.

Let us look back and remember some of the beauties, Min Ho has dated in the past.

Suzy

Lee Min Ho's longest relationship was with Suzy who is also know as "Nation's First Love" due to her role in the film "Introduction To Architecture".

Lee Min Ho and Suzy confirmed their relationship in March 2015. However, the duo had maintained a very low profile and remained mostly out of the spotlight since their relationship got revealed to the public.

Min Ho and Suzy were one of the most envied couples in the industry and when their break up announcement surfaced, fans were shocked to an extent.

The couple was reportedly having an on-off relationship since they started dating but finally, in November, their agencies confirmed the break up news officially.

Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye is one of the most sought-after actresses in South Korea after her performance in "Pinnochio", "Doctor", "The Heirs" and more.

The 27-year-old actress worked alongside Lee Min Ho in the hit drama "The Heirs" and their romance was loved by the audience.

The duo met on the sets of the drama and reportedly fell in love during the filming of the show.

According to reports, Min Ho and Shin Hye dated for a while though they never confirmed their relationship in public.

The couple was spotted in many places hinting towards their love affair and raised many eyebrows.

Though the couple has denied being in a relationship, fans still have high hopes.

Park Min Young

Park Min Young is another beauty who is known as " Commercial Queen" because of her appearance in various commercials.

Park Min Young also collaborated with Min Ho in another hit drama "City Hunter" and started dating during the shoot.

The couple reportedly dated for five months but eventually broke up, tired of being followed by paparazzi everywhere they go.

Kang Min Kyung of Davichi

Kang Min Kyung is a South Korean actress and singer who is a member of the R&B duo band Davichi.

Not many know about this but back in 2009, Min Ho was spotted repeatedly with the singer and fell into a love scandal with her.

Min Ho openly supported Min Kyung by promoting her album which got released around that time.

This made even more of a bigger news when the actor said he will make of one of Min Kyun's songs the background song in his drama.

However, Min Ho cleared the air when he stated that Min Kyung has been a very good friend since childhood.

Which star do you think looks the best with the Korean heartthrob?