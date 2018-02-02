Just like Hollywood, Bollywood and more, the Korean Entertainment Industry has also emerged as one of the most popular forms of entertainment all over the world.

Korean Entertainment also known as 'Hallyu' is divided into subsections such as K-pop (Korean Pop Industry), K-Drama (Korean drama or series), Korean Films and other variety programs.

Among these, K-pop and K-drama have received huge popularity and are followed by global fans.

Korean shows are in great demand presently and as a result, Kocowa, a new streaming platform has started airing all kinds of Korean shows including Kpop, K-drama and other variety shows in English for the American audience.

K-groups such as BTS have earned international fame and have shown their talents in major global ceremonies and shows like American Music Awards, Ellen show and more. BTS' official fandom 'Army' is not only based in Korea but has extended globally.

K-dramas are also one of the most watched TV sitcoms in the world, with dramas like Boys Over Flowers, Full House, The Secret Garden, Descendants of the sun and more breaking worldwide records.

Big stars like Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Hyun Bin, Park Shin Ye have also garnered much fame due to their roles in the popular Korean series.

Some of the biggest stars who have been away from the screen for a while are planning to make their big comebacks:

Check out 6 big celebrities who are returning to screen this year:

Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin is one of the heartthrobs of South Korea and is lovingly known as Hyun Bin oppa by fans.

The 35-year-old actor has proved himself in dramas and movies like 'Secret Garden', 'A Millionaire's First Love' and more.

Hyun is finally returning to screen with SBS drama 'Yeowoo Gaksibyeol', alongside actress Park Shin Hye.

The show portrays the story of a man and woman who search for happiness and try to move on from their painful past. The drama will be directed by Secret Garden's Shin Woo Chul.

Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye is one of the 'Hallyu' stars who will return with big star Hyun Bin in the SBS drama 'Yeowoo Gaksibyeol'.

Shin Hye has lead hit dramas like 'Doctors', 'The Heirs',' You Are Beautiful' and more.

With these renowned stars coming to work together, the drama will surely make it big.

Suzy

Suzy is the beauty queen of both K-pop and K-drama and is presently participating actively in the 'Hallyu' industry. The star just released her comeback album 'Faces of Love'.

Suzy is returning to screen after her hit drama 'While You Were Sleeping' alongside emerging star Lee Jong-Suk.

The actress is bound to come back soon with 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo' actor Nam Joo Hyun in an upcoming SBS drama named 'Come Hug Me'.

The drama 'Come Hug Me' is a story of two people who are destined to come together after a painful murder case.

The drama is aiming to premiere in May.

Lee Byung- Hun

Lee Byun Hun is one of the most renowned and versatile actors of South Korea. He has excelled in his performance in movies and series like Iris, Inside Men, Joint Security Area and more.

The 47-year-old actor is returning with tvN's drama 'Mister Sunshine' alongside actress Kim Tae-ri.

Byun Hun will play the role of a man who travels to America in 1870 and returns to Joseon as a US soldier.

The drama is written by Kim Eun-sook and will be directed by Lee Eun-Bok who have worked in hits like 'Descendants of The Sun' and 'Goblin'.

The drama is set to air this summer.

Red Velvet's Joy

Popular K-pop group Red Velvet's Joy who has shown her talent in the drama 'The Liar And His Lover' is returning with MBC's 'Great Temptation' alongside actor Woo Do-han.

In the drama, Joy will play the role of a woman who doesn't believe in love whereas Do-han will try various ways to seduce the former.

'Temptation' will air in the first half of the year.

IU

Korean actress and singer IU who worked alongside Lee Joong-gi in Moon Lovers is set to return with tvN's 'My Ajeossi'.

The drama stars actor Lee Sun-kyun who will play the role of Ajeossi, a middle-aged man in the drama. The drama has sparked controversy resulting in criticism due to its storyline which involves a young woman and an older guy falling in love.

The drama will air in the first half of the year.