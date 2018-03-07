The Heirs actress Park Shin Hye has been romantically linked to Ugly Alert actor Choi Tae Joon a number of times. But on Wednesday, the actor's agency has finally confirmed that she is dating Choi since late 2017.

"Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon have been close friends, but started seeing each other near the end of last year. They give strength to each other. Please look fondly on the couple who've started to date recently," Park's label, S.A.L.T Entertainment said.

Last year, the rumours about the potential romantic relationship started based on the fact that in April the two actors went on a vacation together, along with other friends. Again in May, they visited a national park together.

A video from their overseas vacation was also circulated online that showed the alleged close relationship of the two actors, causing a buzz among the netizens.

Both the actors studied at Chung Ang University where Park Shin Hye was majoring in drama and cinema, Choi Tae Joon was majoring in theatre.

Reports said that initially both of them denied the dating rumours due to person reasons. However, they reportedly continued their relationship and Choi Tae Joon's friends were aware of their relationship.

In this gallery, IBTimes Singapore has compiled a series of images where Park can be seen making "aegyo" faces and gestures.