South Korean star Park Shin Hye may make a comeback soon with a new drama.

On January 17, sources from the industry informed that Shin Hye has been cast as the female lead of the upcoming SBS drama "Yeowoo Gaksibyeol".

Shin Hye's agency has not confirmed her appearance yet and has stated that she has received the offer and is currently waiting for the script.

Park Shin Hye is one of the most sought actresses in South Korea. She has appeared in many hit dramas like 'The Heirs', 'Doctors', 'Pinocchio', 'You Are Beautiful' and many more.

The drama "Yeowoo Gaksibyeol" revolves around the love story of a man and woman who meet in Seoul. The two help each other emotionally as they experience food, music and people together.

Shin Hye has been cast to play the role of the female lead Seo Hye Won, who at the age of 18, was left alone in the world when her father passes away while trying to save someone.

The drama is written by "Romantic Doctor Kim" Kang writer Kang Eun Kyung and will be led by Shin Woo Chul who has directed hits like "Secret Garden", "Gu Family Book" and others.

The upcoming drama is likely to air in the second half of 2018 on SBS network.

Fans are super excited to see her back on screen.

