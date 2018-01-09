Actress Go Sung Hee, who played important roles in "While You Are Asleep" and "My Beautiful Bride," has been approached to play the female lead in the Korean version of Suits. Based on the American television series by Aaron Korsh, this legal drama revolves around a legendary lawyer who takes a genius rookie lawyer under his wing.

Park Hung Sik will play the role of Mike Ross, the illegal law school student with sharp intelligence while Jang Dong Gun will be the Korean version of Harvey Specter, the best closer in the city. The American version is currently airing its seventh season.

Sung Hee's agency Saram Entertainment confirmed to Korea Herald that the actress is considering the offer positively. If everything goes well, she will be playing the role of extremely perceptive and intelligent legal assistant who secretly suffers from inferiority complex.

The shooting for the Korean version is already underway and the team is planning for an April broadcast. Ever since the remake was announced, all eyes are on Hyung Sik—probably one of the youngest actors to achieve a mass stardom in a short span of time. He made hearts flutter with his cute role (as Min Min) in "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon." Now, fans are eagerly waiting for his serious and legal avatar.

Interestingly, in a recent fan meet, when asked about the kind of roles that he likes to do, Hyung Sik replied that he is eager to do any roles that come his way. However, his ideal type would be a super-hero character in a sci-fi film. Well, that is 'The Avengers' type! He also added that he would like to play a vampire or a werewolf in the future.