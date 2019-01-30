Park Bo Gum has finally revealed what was Song Joong Ki's response to his on-screen romance with Song Hye Kyo. The two co-starred together in the hit tvN drama, Encounter (formerly titled, Boyfriend).

The drama ended on 24 January with a total of 16 episodes. In the show, the 37-year-old actress played Cha Soo Hyun, the daughter of a politician and former daughter-in-law of a family running a large business conglomerate. As for the 25-year-old actor's character, Kim Jin Hyuk, he appeared as a man who enjoys the happiness of his everyday life.

During an interview on January 28, Bo Gum gushed about Hye Kyo. He said: "First of all, it was amazing that I got to work with her. She treated me very well and portrayed her character Cha Soo Hyun so skillfully that I could completely focus on my own role as Kim Jin Hyuk."

"She's a senior compared to me so there was a lot to learn from her. There weren't any difficulties on set. I could tell that she had accumulated a lot of experience through her previous works," he added.

When asked what was Song Joong Ki's reaction to their performance on the show, Bo Gum replied: "He didn't say anything in particular. I think he was busy filming for 'Asadal.'"

On January 25, Hye Kyo uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip with Bo Gum.

With this show, Hye Kyo and Bo Gum returned to television after a gap of two years. She previously appeared in Descendants of the Sun, that finished airing in April 2016. As for Bo Gum, he was noted for his character in the Moonlight Drawn By Clouds.