Last week, it was confirmed that actress Yoona will replace IU in the second season of JTBC's Hyori's Homestay. In the first season, IU appeared as a part-timer and was highly appreciated for her ethics and modesty. Now, it has been revealed that 'Love in the Moonlight' actor Park Bo Gum will join Yoona as a part-timer in the reality show. Bo Gum is expected to make a short appearance and will be shooting for just three days.

Bo Gum and Yoona's inclusion in the show is likely to hike the ratings further. The production work for the second season has already begun and the team has started filming for the show from January 8. The second season is scheduled to be aired in the first half of 2018.

In the show, a celebrity couple (Lee Hyo Ri and Lee Sang Soon) is assigned with the task of running a homestay at the Jeju Islands. The final episode of the first season ended with the highest rating on September 24, 2017. The show was an instant hit among netizens and gained massive popularity over the time.

Ever since the massive hit of 'Love in the Moonlight,' all eyes are on Bo Gum and his next project. Though the actor has been busy with a slew of advertisements, shows and fan meetings, he is yet to take a final call on his next assignment.

On the other hand, Yoona, often known as the queen of chemistry, debuted as a member of Girl's Generation—one of Kpop's topmost selling girl band. She became a household name in Korea after appearing in numerous television commercials. In 2017, Yoona appeared on the cover of seven magazine—probably the most by any K-pop artist.