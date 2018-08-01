Ever since the International Olympic Committee announced in September 2017 that Paris and Los Angeles will be hosting the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games respectively, the two host cities have been gearing up the preparations with Olympic officials frequently visiting the cities and scouting for possible venues.

After fighting many corruption allegations, IOC members voted unanimously to host the Olympic Games at Paris and Los Angeles, heralding celebrations with Thomas Bach, the President of IOC, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and the Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti coming together for the occasion at the Lima Convention Centre last year.

After exactly hundred years, Paris is going to organize the Olympic Games. French President Emmanuel Macron described it as a "victory for France." On the other hand, Marie-Jose Perec, the former sprinter from France, said the announcement is more than a gold medal for France.

"We fought so hard in the other bids so it was really emotional in the room when our bid got through," Perec said. "It's a magical, unique victory, I'm feeling an emotion I have felt only rarely in my life," Paris 2024 bid co-leader Tony Estanguet said.

"It's a great feeling of happiness to be bringing the Games back to Paris after 100 years," said the Paris mayor. President Bach described the ceremony as a "historic and happy day for the Olympic movement."

"I couldn't be happier than I am right now. We have the two best possible games for the Olympics in 2024 and 2028, in two great Olympic countries," IOC President said on his part. Los Angeles 2028 bid Chairman, Casey Wasserman, mentioned that the final confirmation was "thrilling, emotional, nerve-wracking and exciting."

"We cracked the code when the committee changed the formula," Garcetti told AFP. "Talking to folks who said it used to be about one corner of the room celebrating and the rest crying. There was a real feeling of solidarity, cooperation and happiness today which I think is what this movement is supposed to be about. For my city, I couldn't be happier."

"This was the right answer, it was about the fraternity, it was about friendship and it was about finding a win-win. The terms were too good to say no to. For me, this is truly a day of real emotion. What does history feel like? It feels like this," said the Los Angeles Mayor.

Now that the initial words of congratulations are passe, attention is on preparation for IOC in these two cities next.