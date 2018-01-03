Socialite and former reality TV star Paris Hilton has announced her engagement to actor Chris Zylka.

Hilton shared the news with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday, reports cnn.com.

Alongside a photograph of Zylka proposing to her atop a mountain in Aspen, Colorado, Hilton wrote: "I said yes. So happy and excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend and soulmate."

She said he was "perfect for me in every way".

"So dedicated, loyal, loving and kind-hearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist," Hilton added.

Zylka proposed to Hilton with a $2 million diamond ring.

The couple has been dating for two years and made their relationship public in February last year.

Prior to Zylka, Hilton was engaged to model Jason Shaw (2003) and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis (2005).

Hilton has also dated celebrities like Nick Carter, Afrojack and Benji Madden.