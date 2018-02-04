It's more than a week since the Seine river, which runs through Paris, flooded the city leading to the evacuation of about 1,500 people.

About 1,500 citizens were called to leave their homes in Ile-de-France region including the French capital and surrounding zones, Xinhua quoted Michel Delpuech, chief of the Paris police body, as saying.

"The waters will only go away slowly," Delpuech said, stressing that "everyone knows what he must do. A maximum level, slightly lower than that reached during the flood of June 2016, is expected," government-run agency Vigicrues predicted.

In 2016, torrential rains had triggered heavy flooding, plunging parts of France's central regions and Paris' vibrant venues into chaos where the Seine rose to 6.1 meters. Six people had been reported dead due to floods, reports IANS.

Here are some pictures of Paris flooded:

A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France January 26, 2018. Picture taken January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes. Reuter
A view shows the Pont Neuf bridge and Ile de la Cite along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France January 27, 2018. Picture taken January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Reuter
A view shows peniche houseboats moored along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost... Reuter
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges Reuter
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused... Reuter
A street lamp and a tree are seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris Reuter
A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Reuter
Dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges Reuter
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges Reuter
The Paris fire brigade navigate a small craft past the Zouave soldier statue under the Pont d'Alma as... Reuter