It's more than a week since the Seine river, which runs through Paris, flooded the city leading to the evacuation of about 1,500 people.

About 1,500 citizens were called to leave their homes in Ile-de-France region including the French capital and surrounding zones, Xinhua quoted Michel Delpuech, chief of the Paris police body, as saying.

"The waters will only go away slowly," Delpuech said, stressing that "everyone knows what he must do. A maximum level, slightly lower than that reached during the flood of June 2016, is expected," government-run agency Vigicrues predicted.

In 2016, torrential rains had triggered heavy flooding, plunging parts of France's central regions and Paris' vibrant venues into chaos where the Seine rose to 6.1 meters. Six people had been reported dead due to floods, reports IANS.

Here are some pictures of Paris flooded: