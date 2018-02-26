A primary-school pupil's parent was chased away with a broom by a tutor who runs a coaching centre in central Singapore. According to reports, the incident occurred after they said that they do not want their child to be tutored by an Indian teacher.

The incident came on focus after the matter was revealed on social media by a Twitter user sinsemilla‏ or @abnorxmal, who tweeted, "My sister is a full-time tutor and recently a Singaporean Chinese student's parent complained to the head of the tuition centre that she did not want her child being taught by an Indian."

She continued to talk about the incident and mentioned how the Indian teacher was humiliated by a school going kid inside the tuition centre.

The Twitter user wrote in a thread that "this cuXX of a kid took out his/her body spray and started spraying it in the classroom complaining that it was 'smelly' because of the Indian."

Later, the parent of the child went to visit the principal of the tuition centre and complained about the Indian teacher. But the 30-year-old man, then took a broom, chased the racist mother and her son out of the centre and told them not to return there again.

In February 2017, a student of Business School in National University of Singapore (NUS) shared her experience of alleged racism in the campus through her blog.

She mentioned that after interacting with an Indian professor, she was told in Tamil, "We are the minority here. You have to work extra hard if you want to succeed here."

However, such incidents of racist bias are frequently reported in each and every country, Singapore, where the Indian population is 9.1 percent of the total demography, such racist behaviour is rare and is often punishable.

Apart from the Indian community, 74.3 percent Chinese people, 13.4 percent Malay and 3.2 percent others are living in Singapore, which has a population of more than 5.5 million.