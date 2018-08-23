Imran Khan, the newly sworn-in Prime Minister of Pakistan, has already started to create reforms in the country. On Tuesday, August 22, Imran Khan-led government announced that all state-run media outlets in the country will be free from political censorship.

This announcement comes just a week after Pakistan had sought to ban Twitter following the refusal to block a few offensive tweets aimed at Pakistani government.

The previous government led by Nawaz Shariff had also promised the same reform, however, failed to do so.

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that the PTI government has lifted all political censorship in state-run media outlets. The Imran Khan-led government plans on implementing this within a span of three months.

The minister tweeted that Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan will now enjoy complete editorial independence over the content that they produce.

"As per vision of Imran Khan, PTI ended political censorship on PTV. Clear instructions issued for a complete editorial independence on PTV and Radio Pakistan. Drastic changes will be visible in the Information Department in coming 3 months," he wrote.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had earlier promised wide-ranging reforms in government institutions with a view to make them independent and free from political corruption.