Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is reportedly preparing a proposal to "resolve" the Kashmir issue.

Shireen Mazari, the Minister of Human Rights, told 24News that the draft is titled the "model for conflict resolution." She said that it would be presented before the Cabinet and the PM soon.

"If the draft is approved, we will move forward on it," Mazari added.

When asked about the status of the draft, the minister said that they are currently working on the proposal and it will be finalised within a week. Mazari, who is considered a hardliner on India and has worked on defence and strategic issues for a long time, also said that they will discuss the issue with other stakeholders.

In his speech last month, Khan had expressed his willingness to improve Pakistan's ties with India and said that his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the "core issue" of Kashmir, through talks.

He had said that healthy India-Pakistan relations will be beneficial for the entire region and suggested to increase trade ties.

"I am a person who arguably knows the most people in India because of my days in cricket. We can resolve the poverty crisis in South Asia. The biggest problem is Kashmir," the former cricketer-turned-politician had said, suggesting that the two sides should come to the table to resolve it.