Four cousins were shot dead as a result of an old enmity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, police said.

The police said that the rivals came face to face and the four accused opened indiscriminate fire at the other party on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Naway Kalay area.

According to the police, the accused had been traced with the help of sniffer dogs and arrested. Two Kalashnikovs and two pistols were also recovered, Dawn News reported on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Rauf, Mohammad Shafique and Ehsanullah.

Abid Gul, brother of deceased Mohammad Rauf, has named Mohammad Qasim, Israr, Farooq and Afghan refugee Jan Mohammad in the FIR for the killings. (IANS)