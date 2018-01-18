The App Store sale of the day delivers some incredible apps for iPhone and iPad devices, including a language translator to a private messenger. Check out these six paid apps that have gone free for a limited time only. Prices may go back to normal without prior notice.

Typic (US$3.99)

Typic is a professional app that allows you to add text to photos, make quotes, design a greeting card and make a meme or beautiful typographic text layouts. It also enables you to promote an event, design posts for social media, to create posters and flyers, to craft designs and logos and a lot more.

Get Typic for iOS from the App Store.

iTranslate Voice (US$6.99)

The completely redesigned iTranslate Voice guarantees a flawless voice translation experience in over 40 languages. With more than 250 predefined phrases, the new Phrasebook is designed to help out in any situation, and the Transcripts feature allows you to export or share your conversation within seconds.

Get iTranslate Voice for iOS from the App Store.

Privatext (US$9.99)

Send secure texts and pictures with Privatext, the only reliable way to deliver confidential information safely and securely and ensure it is completely deleted when you want it to be. Your messages are sent just like regular SMS texts with several added layers of security to ensure no one else can track your conversations, not even the NSA.

Get Privatext for iOS from the App Store.

Convoto (US$4.99)

Convoto lets you convert units and currencies in a way that is very easy and fast. This app is a very intuitive, lightweight and colourful conversion calculator.

Get Convoto for iOS from the App Store.

Vocabulary (US$1.99)

Looking for tips to improve your vocabulary? Whether you are trying to strengthen and broaden your vocabulary for school or personal growth, the key is a commitment to regularly learning new words.

Get Vocabulary for iOS from the App Store.

Piku Piku (US$1.99)

Make and share animated GIFs or repeating video clips using your iPhone camera. Tap the shutter button once and Piku Piku does the rest.

Get Piku Piku for iOS from the App Store.

Tune in to daily free iOS apps!