From a fitness app to help you do squats properly to a surfer's app for finding good waves, IBTimes Singapore collects 10 fantastic iOS apps for sale normally on the App Store, but you can get them now free of cost.

Additionally, there are two bonus language apps at the end of the list. If you wish to learn the fundamentals in French and German languages, these apps should be of great help to fulfil your desire. This is a limited time offer only so be sure to download the apps the soonest possible.

SquatRight (US$0.99)

SquatRight helps you strengthen and shape all of the muscles that are supposed to be involved with your squat. Use this to train yourself on proper depth; breaking parallel or ATG!

Nature (US$0.99)

The Nature app offers tonnes of natural sounds ideal for sleep and relaxing. It also has an automatic off timer and a reliable alarm clock.

Rocket Craze 3D (US$9.99)

Build your own space rocket and launch it into space. Fly as high as you can and up to the moon. Use your abilities to manoeuvre the obstacles and your strategic skills while upgrading rocket's components.

Sketch Me (US$0.99)

Turn your photos into drawing, cartoons or sketch images in one click to create instant works of art. Sketch Me offers 19 easy-to-use effects with full control.

Student Planner (US$1.99)

The student planner designed for the modern student with powerful features all designed to be used quickly and easily. Features include assignments and reminders with alarms for classes and activities, and full calendar with a week or month view that shows assignment text or schedule bars.

FX 570 Scientific Calculator (US$1.99)

FX 570 is an ad-free full-featured RPN calculator that implements most functions of the beloved calculator. It is feature-complete with programming and subroutines.

Pocket 360 Camera (US$9.99)

Pocket 360 Camera allows you to add various effects to your photos. Looks include the old, retro, mottled, wrinkles, scratches, mould lines, leaky, black and white, yellow, film, magic light, 8mm and brightly coloured effects.

da Surf Engine (US$6.99)

The premier search engine to discover your perfect waves and surf buddies, da Surf Engine has up to 29 surf break wave criteria at over 8,000 surf spots nearby you and around the world. This also allows you to find the spots according to wave characteristics and environmental conditions.

Easy Backup Pro (US$2.99)

Easy Backup Pro offers unlimited backups for your address book to keep your contacts even more protected.

Kingdom Rush (US$1.99)

Fight on forests, mountains and wastelands, customising your defensive strategy with different tower upgrades and specialisations. Rain fire upon your enemies, summon reinforcements, command your troops, recruit elven warriors and face legendary monsters on a quest to save the kingdom from the forces of darkness.

Bonus apps

Been longing to learn the basics of French and German language? These apps teach you to speak them with lessons, courses, audio, activities and quizzes, including the alphabet, phrases, vocabulary, pronunciation, parts of speeches, grammar and many more.

