Apple Inc is ending the year with a bang, giving you a bunch of premium iOS apps without having to spend a dime. In this App Store sale, IBTimes Singapore has compiled 15 paid apps that you can get for free.

Typcas (US$4.99)

Typcas helps you create stunning typographic photo effects with beautiful fonts, amazing 3D tools and gorgeous stickers and filters. Download Typcas for iOS from the App Store.

FlightReady E6B (U$0.99)

FlightReady E6B includes 3D touch and multi-tasking support and contains over 80 aviation functions, conversions and utilities. These include plan leg, airspeed, altitude, climb and descent, temperature, pressure, fuel, weight and mass and others. Download FlightReady E6B for iOS from the App Store.

Animal Beast Battle Simulator (US$2.99)

Animal Battle Simulator is an online and local multiplayer physics-based battle-simulation with murderous animals and dinos. Download Animal Beast Battle Simulator for iOS from the App Store.

Sketch Me! (US$1.99)

Sketch Me! turns your photos into drawing, cartoons or sketch images in one click to create instant works of art with 19 easy-to-use effects. Download Sketch Me! for iOS from the App Store.

Reach (US$0.99)

Reach is a widget that quickly gets you directions to common destinations of your choice with just one tap. Download Reach for iOS from the App Store.

Focus Timer (US$2.99)

You spent 10 hours studying. But what if your actual studying time is only 2 hours? Focus Timer enhances your "real focus time". Download Focus Timer for iOS from the App Store.

Honest Weather Funny (US$0.99)

Use Honest Weather Funny to tell you exactly how you felt about the weather in hilarious ways. Download Honest Weather Funny for iOS from the App Store.

ZEEEN (US$2.99)

ZEEEN is a Dribbble client that utilises the entire screen of your mobile device to present every shot with stunning colourization. Download ZEEEN for iOS from the App Store.

Smart Merger Pro (US$0.99)

Smart Merger Pro allows you to merge all duplicate contacts in one tap, or find them, remove them. Download Smart Merger Pro for iOS from the App Store.

Studio Music Player (US$0.99)

Studio Music Player takes headphones to a completely new level, providing the playback quality usually delivered by professional studio headphones. Download Studio Music Player for iOS from the App Store.

Pixagram (US$0.99)

Easily create stunning images with Pixagram, and share them to your favourite social network. Add unique filters, effect and frames to create a great design piece. Download Pixagram for iOS from the App Store.

Orderly (US$0.99)

Orderly displays the to-dos using the Apple's bookshelf metaphor, so that you get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. Download Orderly for iOS from the App Store.

PCCN Progressive Care Nurse 600 Questions Review (US$0.99)

PCCN certification is a credential granted by AACN Certification Corporation that validates your knowledge of nursing care of acutely ill adult patients to hospital administrators, peers, patients and, most importantly, to yourself. Download PCCN Progressive Care Nurse 600 Questions Review for iOS from the App Store.

PartyWith (US$0.99)

PartyWith is a meetup and event discovery app that connects people who want to party. Download PartyWith for iOS from the App Store.

FlowerChecker (US$0.99)

FlowerChecker provides plant identification service. You simply take a picture of an unknown plant (or moss, lichen and even fungi) and get it identified by an international team of experts. Download FlowerChecker for iOS from the App Store.

Grab these free iOS apps now. Limited-time offer only!