The makers of "Padmaaavat", through front page advertisements in newspapers on Monday, listed disclaimers clarifying that it never had dream sequence featuring Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati, and that it is a movie every Indian will be proud of.

The ad comes a day after the controversial movie's producers -- Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures -- officially announced that the film will hit the screens on January 25 with due modifications suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"'Padmaavat' is a film that every India will be proud of. Please visit your nearest theatre on January 25 to experience it yourself," the makers have stated at the end of the ad, which has the movie's poster, featuring lead actress Deepika Padukone, on the flipside.

The following are the points clarified by the makers of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which also features Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles:

* The film 'Padmaavat' is based on the epic 'Padmavat' by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi which is a revered work of fiction.

* The film does not have and never had a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati.

* We have made this film as an ode to the famed valour, legacy and courage of Rajputs.

* The film portrays Rani Padmavati with utmost respect and does not tarnish her repute or misrepresent her character in any manner.

* The film has been cleared with only five modifications by the CBFC and is officially approved for release in India with a U/A certificate.

* There are no further cuts or modifications to the film.

* We are grateful to the government authorities, CBFC, film fraternity and our fans for their support.